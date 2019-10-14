3 killed in St. Joseph Co. crash

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were killed in a crash in St. Joseph County Friday.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on US-131 and Johnson Road in Park Township, near Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a car driven by a 52-year-old Kalamazoo man was heading eastbound on Johnson Road and didn’t stop at the US-131 intersection when it was struck by a southbound semi-truck.

Three people inside the car where pronounced dead at the scene, according to sheriff’s office

The driver of the semi-truck, a 46-year-old Grand Rapids man, received minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.