3 injured in rollover on M-51 in Cass Co.

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a rollover accident on M-51 in Pokagon Township Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:51 p.m. on the 58000 block of M-51 South, south of Dowagiac in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff's Deputies say the driver of the vehicle, 19-year-old Zackery Sparks of Dowagiac, was driving north on M-51 when he tried to pass a vehicle on the right side of the highway.

Sparks lost control of the vehicle, it then slid sideways, rolling, and finally landing on its roof on top of a small tree on the side of the road.

Authorities say Sparks initially left the scene of the accident, but was later found and transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for his injuries.

Sparks passengers, 16-year-old Jordan McConnell and 19-year-old Vinessa Snyder, both of Dowagiac, were both transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital by their families.

Deputies say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this accident, and seatbelts were worn during the time of the crash.

Speed however, is believed to be a factor in this accident.