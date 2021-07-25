3 injured in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a two car crash Saturday evening where three people ended up in the hospital.

Emergency personnel arrived at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 around 5:30 p.m. where deputies’ initial investigation showed the driver of a Chevy Sonic driven by Christina Gindelberger was headed eastbound on M-152 when she pulled out in front of a Ford pickup truck heading south on M-51. The driver of the Ford pickup–51-year-old William Strand of Gobles, Mich.–was unable to stop and collided with Gindelberger, a 39-year-old Dowagiac woman, sending both vehicles off the road.

Gindelberger and her son, a 15-year-old from Dowagiac, were taken to Borgess Hospital for their injuries while a passenger in Strand’s vehicle–71-year-old Charlotte Valentine of Gobles, MI–was also taken to the hospital.

Their conditions and severity of injuries are currently unknown.

Deputies say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt at the time of it happening and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash as well.