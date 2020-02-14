3 injured in Cass County car crash

A car crash in Cass County’s Milton Township on Feb. 13, 2020. (Courtesy)

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured during a car crash in Cass County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 12:40 p.m. on US 12 near Gumwood Road in Milton Township.

Cass County deputies say a 17-year-old boy was driving and hit a tree. The car then overturned.

The driver and a passenger were transported to a hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

A third passenger was released from the scene.

Deputies say seat belts were used during the crash and do not believe the victims were intoxicated at the time.

Several agencies assisted on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.