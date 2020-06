DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews responded to a fire that broke out an autobody shop in Decatur Wednesday.

The Decatur, Lawton and Paw Paw fire departments responded around 8:45 p.m. to Hometown Collision off of New Swamp Road, north of Lagoon Boulevard.

There were no reports of injuries Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire it not yet known.