3 dead in 2-vehicle crash at Van Buren-Allegan County line

The scene of a triple-fatal crash in norhern Van Buren County on Oct. 12, 2020. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three adults were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday in northern Van Buren County.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. in the intersection of Baseline Road and 60th Street at the Allegan County-Van Buren County line, east of South Haven.

Two adults in one vehicle and one adult in the other vehicle died at the scene, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Their names were not released.

A third vehicle and a trailer, located about 50 yards from the original crash, were also hit.

Further details on the crash, which is still under investigation, were not immediately available. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.