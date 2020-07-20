3 arrested in Three Rivers home invasion

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were arrested after an armed home invasion in Three Rivers Sunday.

The Three River Police Department said three suspects broke into the house on S Constantine Street with a gun, bat and large knife.

The residents were able to get the suspects out of the house.

Police K-9 unit was then able to track down the suspects to another house in the neighborhood. One suspect was found hiding inside a van on the property and arrested. Two more suspects were found inside the house and arrested.

The three suspects were lodged in jail on felonious assault with a gun and first-degree home invasion charges.