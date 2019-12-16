2 teens face charges after breaking into community college

NOTTAWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teens are facing multiple charges are breaking into a community college and trying to steal cash from an ATM.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Friday at Glen Oaks Community College in Nottawa Township, near the Indiana border.

Authorities were called to the college for a report of disorderly subject. When deputies arrived on scene, they found out the college was broken into and someone tried to break into an ATM inside the school.

During the investigation, two teens were taken into custody. A 17-year-old Sturgis Township resident was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail. A 16-year-old suspect was released to their parents pending juvenile court review, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both suspects face bank, safe and vault robbery, breaking and entering and unlawful driving away of an automobile.