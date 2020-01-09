2 sought in Paw Paw Walmart retail fraud

Surveillance photos show two suspects and their vehicle after an alleged retail fraud at the Paw Paw Walmart. (Dec. 21, 2019)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for two men who tried to steal a couple thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise from the Walmart in Paw Paw.

The Paw Paw Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle Thursday.

Authorities say that on Dec. 21, the two men tried to walk out of the Walmart in the area of M-40 and I-94 with more than $2,000 in electronics.

They drove off in a red Dodge pickup truck with dark-colored rims and a tool box in the bed.

Anyone who knows who the suspects may be is asked to call Paw Paw police at 269.657.3101.