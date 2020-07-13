2 sisters rescued from Lake Michigan; 1 in critical condition

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in critical condition after she and her sister were rescued from Lake Michigan Sunday.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a water rescue in Lake Michigan at Lions Park Beach.

Two sisters, ages 29 and 32 from Illinois, were in the water when they went into deep water and struggled to get out. Several bystanders helped get them out of the water, according to a news release.

Both women were taken to the hospital. The 29-year-old was treated and released. The 32-year-old woman remains in critical condition, the release said.