2 sentenced for child kidnap, rape plot

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek woman and a Kalamazoo man were sentenced Monday for planning to kidnap and rape a child; a plan that was never carried out.

At the Branch County courthouse in Coldwater, Talia Furman was sentenced to between 25 to 50 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and between 11 and 50 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced.

David Bailey was sentenced to between 25 and 50 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree CSC and between 5.5 and 50 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

Furman, 33, and Bailey, 37, had pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

They, along with co-defendents Jayme LaPointe of Athens and Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, were arrested in 2018 after state police got a tip that Furman and Toole had child porn on their phones. Police say they soon discovered that the four suspects had discussed kidnapping, raping, torturing and murdering a child. No child was ever kidnapped.

LaPointe pleaded guilty in the case in July, and also admitted to sexually assaulting a child in 2017. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Toole is expected to stand trial in the conspiracy case starting Oct. 22. He and Furman have already been sentenced to prison for their possession of the child porn.