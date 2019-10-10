2 people injured in rollover crash in Penn Township

Two pictures of a car crash in Penn Township. (Oct. 9,2019)

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a rollover crash between the villages of Cassopolis and Vandalia on Wednesday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the single-car crash on Decatur Road just north of Shurte Street in Penn Township around 6 p.m.

Investigators say the car flipped after the driver drove into a ditch.

The driver and front seat passenger were transported Lakeland Hospital in Niles by Life Care Ambulance. Police say speed is believed to be a factor. Seat belts were worn.