PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two motorcyclists from White Pigeon were hit and killed in a Monday morning crash in Porter Township.

Around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department were sent to the intersection of U.S. 12 and Baldwin Prairie Road for a crash involving two motorcycles.

Responding deputies learned that two motorcycles, driven by 20-year-old Tanner Hull and 21-year-old William Kunz, both from White Pigeon, were attempting to turn onto Baldwin Prairie when they were rear-ended. The car that rear-ended them was driven by 20-year-old Tristen Thorpe of White Pigeon.

Hull and Kunz died at the scene. The sheriff’s department said neither of them was wearing helmets.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 269.445.2481.

The crash remains under investigation.