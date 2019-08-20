2 injured in crash near Cassopolis

The scene of a crash on M-60 at Dailey Road in Jefferson Township on Aug. 19, 2019. (Courtesy Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash southwest of Cassopolis Monday.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Dailey Road in Jefferson Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound minivan as the minivan turned left onto Dailey.

The driver of the minivan, 22-year-old Brandon Hatch of Dowagiac, was taken to a hospital in Dowagiac and the driver of the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Noah Sinclair of Niles, was taken to a Niles hospital. Their conditions were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, though authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.