2 injured in crash near Cassopolis

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash southwest of Cassopolis Monday.
It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of M-60 and Dailey Road in Jefferson Township.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound pickup truck collided with an eastbound minivan as the minivan turned left onto Dailey.
The driver of the minivan, 22-year-old Brandon Hatch of Dowagiac, was taken to a hospital in Dowagiac and the driver of the driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Noah Sinclair of Niles, was taken to a Niles hospital. Their conditions were not released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, though authorities said neither drugs nor alcohol were involved.