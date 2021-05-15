2 injured in Cass County roll over crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a car crash involving one vehicle in Wayne Township Friday evening.

The crash happened around 9:41 p.m. on Rudy Rd near Gage St. Skylan Whitaker, a 20-year-old Dowagiac resident, was driving North on Rudy Rd when she lost control of her car.

The car went off the road and flipped, coming to rest against some trees. Whitaker and her 19-year-old passenger, Keila Crocker of South Bend, Indiana, were able to safely get out of the car.

Both Whitaker and Crocker were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Police say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, and seat belts were worn.