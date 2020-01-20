2 jailed, 1 still sought in Paw Paw theft attempt

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two of the three suspects who tried to steal TVs from the Paw Paw Walmart, sparking a fight, have been arrested.

The Paw Paw Police Department says the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team and police from Portage, Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Township helped arrest Jeremy Thrasher and Corina Briseno. They were jailed on armed robbery charges.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, Emiliano Briseno, who is wanted for retail fraud. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call police at 269.657.3101.

A photo of the three suspects in connection to an assault and robbery at a Walmart in Paw Paw. (Nov. 27, 2019)

The incident happened Nov. 27, 2019, at the Walmart on South Kalamazoo Street. Police say the suspects tried to walk out of the store without paying for some TVs. When a worker tried to stop them, there was a scuffle and passersby jumped into help. One citizen fired a warning shot in the parking lot to scare off the suspects.

Online jail records show Thrasher was booked into the jail Dec. 27. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and is expected back in court Jan. 27.

Corina Briseno was booked in to the jail Jan. 10. Her bond is $500,000 and she’s expected back in court Wednesday.