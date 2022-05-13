HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in the hospital after they were hurt in a crash involving two motorcycles near Edwardsburg.

Around 12:45 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent Conrad Road near Pine Lake Street for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that two motorcycles, driven by 66-year-old Cheryl Soos of Mishawaka, Indiana, and 71-year-old Barry Soos of Mishawaka, Indiana, were traveling northbound on Conrad Road near Pine Lake Street. As they were traveling, Barry Soos came to a stop causing Cheryl Soos to go around him, hitting his motorcycle cargo bag with her cargo bag.

Both Cheryl and Barry Soos were thrown to the ground, the sheriff’s office said.

They were checked at the scene and taken to an Indiana hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said neither of the motorcyclists was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.