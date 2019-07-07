2 hurt in motorcycle crash near Little Fish Lake

Southwest Michigan

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

PENN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash north of Vandalia Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of White Temple Road and Fish Lake Street, south of Little Fish Lake in Penn Township.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the driver, 61-year-old Monroe Learn of Jones, lost control of his motorcycle and crashed.

He and his passenger, Karen Milliken, 63, also of Jones, were taken to a Kalamazoo hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities say neither Learn nor Milliken were wearing helmets, but that speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash.

