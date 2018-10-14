2 hospitalized after crash in St. Joseph Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash in St. Joseph County.

It happened around 2:47 p.m. at the intersection of US-131 and N Main Street in Lockport Township, near Three Rivers.

A driver was trying to turn left onto Main Street from US-131 when his truck hit a car going north on Main Street.

The driver was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital by ambulance, and a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor in the crash and each of the people involved were wearing a seat belt.