2 fishermen rescued after falling in lake in Branch Co.

KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Branch County say two fishermen were rescued after falling through ice on Silver Lake in Kinderhook Township on Sunday.

They say they found William Lewis and Shawn Cronkhite standing in about 5 feet of water while hanging onto their ice fishing sled. The fishermen were about 200 feet from shore and fell through when changing positions.

The Lakeland Fire Department used an ice sled and went into the lake with water-tight suits. They broke through the ice and used flotation wraps to get the men to shore.

The fishermen were exhausted and had little energy after being in extremely cold water for about 20-25 minutes, authorities say. The men were treated for hypothermia.

Branch County’s dive team and LifeCare Ambulance assisted with the situation.