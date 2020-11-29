2 dead in Cass County house fire

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s department and Porter Fire Department were called to a house fire in Cass County early Saturday evening.

Police officers and firefighters arrived at the fire in the 70,000 block of Tharp Lake Rd around 5:07 p.m. and found the house to be significantly on fire.

After putting out the fire, the firefighters’ investigation showed that 69–year-old Patricia Cloud and 37–year-old Brandon Cloud were unable to escape from their home and died from the injuries they suffered during the fire.

This case remains under investigation at this time.