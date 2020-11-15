2 dead in Cass County crash

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—Two local area residents died in a one car crash Saturday evening in Cass county.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to a scene around 9:05 p.m. Saturday where 69-year-old Stanley Bridges; a resident of Marcellus, Michigan, and 70-year-old Dana Horner were traveling north on M-40 near the Dutch Settlement when their car drove off-road and hit a tree.

Bridges and Horner both died from their injuries on scene.

Police say seat belts were not believed to be worn during the accident. They also say that alcohol and/or drugs do appear to be a factor in the crash.

This accident remains under investigation by CCSD.