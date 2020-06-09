Closings & Delays
2 cars struck by bullets at South Haven intersection

Southwest Michigan

Authorities are investigating a shooting in South Haven Monday, June 9, 2020. (ReportIt)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two cars were struck by bullets at an intersection in South Haven Monday night.

The South Haven Police Department said authorities were called around 11:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots near the intersection of Fruit Street and Indiana Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found several spent casings on the ground and two cars were damaged by bullets.

The police department said there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Haven police at 269.637.5151.

