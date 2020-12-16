2 arrested in plot to smuggle drugs, cellphones into SW MI prison

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two women have been arrested in a plot to smuggle drugs and cellphones into the Lakeland Correctional Facility.

Michigan State Police said troopers were contacted in February 2019 after a package was found to have drugs and cellphones hidden inside. During the investigation, a prisoner and two Detroit-area women were identified in the plot to smuggle the contraband into the prison.

The 25-year-old inmate from Lakeland was transferred to a prison in Ionia County. He has been charged with felony conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison.

A 35-year-old Dearborn woman and a 33-year-old Detroit woman were arrested Tuesday and lodged at the Branch County jail. They are charged with felony conspiracy to commit forgery and felony conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison.

Their names have not been released pending arraignment.