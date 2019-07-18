2 arrested in heroin bust at Niles-area Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A drug enforcement task force in southwest Michigan says it arrested two men for selling heroin at the Walmart south of Niles.

The multiagency Southwest Enforcement Team, Michigan State Police and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office busted the suspects Tuesday at the Walmart on S. 11th Street.

SWET said that when officers moved in on the suspects in a car, the driver tried to take off and crashed into a cruiser. There were no reports of injuries.

Authorities say they seized about 54 grams of heroin, digital scales, a pistol and a 50-round magazine.

Identified as George Harris, 27, the driver now faces six criminal charges including delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, destruction of police property and maintaining a drug vehicle.

His passenger, 25-year-old Robert Williams, was jailed on charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and the same weapons charges as Harris. He’s also being held on an out-of-state warrant for armed robbery and for being a parole absconder.

SWET said it had been investigating heroin sales around Niles and South Bend, Indiana, for about a month.