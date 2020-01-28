2 arrested in Cass County murder

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection to a murder in Cass County.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of Louise Avenue in Dowagiac.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old Dowagiac man dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Investigators say a 38-year-old White Pigeon man and 41-year-old Kalamazoo man intended to rob the house, and the victim was shot by one of the suspects.

Three other people in the home were tied up during the incident but were not injured, police say.

The suspect from White Pigeon was found in St. Joseph County and taken into custody. He previously lived at that address, and authorities believe the suspects specifically targeted the residence, police say.

The second suspect was found hiding inside a home on Henson Avenue near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township on Monday, police say.

Both men are being held at the Cass County Jail on murder charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dowagiac Police at 269.782.9743 or the Cass County Tip Line at 800.462.9328.