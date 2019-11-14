2 arrested in arson at Niles-area Walmart

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested two people in connection to an arson at a Niles-area Walmart.

The fire sparked around 1:45 a.m. Oct. 31 at the store on 11th Street south of Niles. Firefighters quickly took out the flames and no one was hurt. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department said two people set fire to some clothes in the apparel department.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Stephen Edward Taghon and 36-year-old Paula Marie Kryski were arrested in northwest Indiana. Both suspects are from South Bend, Indiana.

Taghon was arrested on third-degree arson, larceny of a building and third-degree retail fraud. Kryski faces one count of conspiracy to commit arson in the third-degree and a retail fraud charge.

The suspects are being lodged in an Indiana jail while waiting to be extradited to Berrien County.

Investigators are looking into whether three previous arsons in the store on April 26, June 13 and July 19 were related.