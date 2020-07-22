19-year-old shot, killed near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot and killed in a gas station parking lot just outside of Benton Harbor Tuesday night, police say.

He was identified as Taj Carter, 19, of Benton Township.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station on Pipestone Road west of M-139 in Benton Township. The Benton Township Police Department says shots were fired from a car as it passed through the parking lot, striking Carter.

When officers arrived at the gas station, the victim was already gone, having been taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan. When officers got to the hospital, they were told Carter had died.

Investigators have not identified a suspect. The car involved was described as a red four-door sedan. Police don’t know which way it went when leaving the gas station.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Benton Township detectives at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP (7867).