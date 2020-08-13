19-year-old dies following St Joseph County crash

A Ford Mustang involved in a fatal crash in Sherman Township on Aug. 12, 2020. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Battle Creek man has died following a crash in St Joseph County.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of N. Centreville and Featherstone roads in Sherman Township, southeast of Three Rivers.

Authorities say a man was driving a Ford Mustang on N. Centreville Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Featherstone Road.

According to the Michigan State Police, a Toyota Highlander, who had the right-of-way, was unable to stop and collided with the Mustang.

Troopers say Justin Noel, the passenger in the Mustang, was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The Highlander driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene and his passenger was unharmed, MSP said.

Troopers say everyone was wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the crash.