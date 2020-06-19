19-year-old dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

People look for a missing person in Lake Michigan near South Haven’s South Beach on June 16, 2020. (Photo courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A young woman who was pulled from Lake Michigan at South Haven earlier this week and rushed to the hospital did not survive, authorities say.

A Friday release from the South Haven Police Department confirmed that Jazmyn Patterson, 19, of South Haven had died.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says Patterson went missing off of South Beach Tuesday evening. Good Samaritans pulled her from the water and crews started first aid.

Patterson was taken to a South Haven hospital and then airlifted to one in Kalamazoo, where she later died.