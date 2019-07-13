13-year-old drowns in Lake Michigan in SW MI

A photo of authorities searching for a drowning victim in South Haven on July 13, 2019. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 13-year-old drowned in Lake Michigan in South Haven.

South Haven officers and emergency personnel were told just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday that multiple people were struggling in the water.

Witnesses told authorities a paddleboater had rescued one adult, but one child was still in the water.

About 22 minutes later, the child was located on the shore, 100 yards south of the South Pier, near flag 11.

Authorities tried to revive the child on the way to the hospital. Despite the rescue efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim and the victim’s family were visiting from Ann Arbor, according to a news release.

Witnesses told authorities the individuals had been swimming, began to drift away from the shore, got exhausted and were unable to swim back.

Authorities noted the day began with a green flag advisory for all South Haven beaches. However, it was updated to yellow at 11:10 a.m. because the wind and wave criteria changed.