10 boaters overcome by carbon monoxide in Lake MI

Crews assist boaters overcome by carbon monoxide in South Haven. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say 10 people were overcome by carbon monoxide on a 32-foot boat on Lake Michigan.

South Haven Area Emergency Services received a distress call from a captain who was unable to operate the boat, traveling from St. Joseph to South Haven, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities were able to intercept the boat about a mile from the South Haven pier heads.

The boaters were taken by ambulances to Bronson South Haven Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to SHAES.