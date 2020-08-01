10 boaters overcome by carbon monoxide in Lake MI

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say 10 people were overcome by carbon monoxide on a 32-foot boat on Lake Michigan.
South Haven Area Emergency Services received a distress call from a captain who was unable to operate the boat, traveling from St. Joseph to South Haven, Saturday afternoon.
Authorities were able to intercept the boat about a mile from the South Haven pier heads.
The boaters were taken by ambulances to Bronson South Haven Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to SHAES.