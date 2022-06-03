CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was taken to the hospital after they were pulled from a vehicle that had landed in a creek in Calvin Township.

Just before 4 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Brownsville Street near Day Lake Road for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle was traveling east on Brownsville Street when it veered off the road, hit the north guardrail, flipped several times and landed upright in Christiana Creek.

The driver, 70-year-old Juanita Defay, was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office said. Her condition is unknown.

Defay was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.