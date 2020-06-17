1 pulled from water in South Haven, hospitalized

People look for a missing person in Lake Michigan near South Haven’s South Beach on June 16, 2020. (Photo courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old was hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven Tuesday.

South Haven Area Emergency Services says crews were called to the area of South Beach around 6:15 p.m. on a report of someone missing in the water. They arrived within four minutes.

Good Samaritans ultimately pulled the person from the water.

Crews started first aid and then took the patient to a South Haven hospital. The person was then airlifted to a Kalamazoo hospital. The patient’s condition was not released Tuesday night, nor did officials release the person’s name.

Authorities say there were no swim warnings in effect in South Haven Tuesday evening.