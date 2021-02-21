1 man injured in trailer park shooting

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was shot in Calhoun County Saturday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at Avenue A Mobile Home Park near West Dickman Road and North Helmer Road.

When deputies arrived, they found that the person who called was the victim. He’s been identified as a 26-year-old man.

Officers found him inside his trailer with a single gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for treatment.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911. 

Deputies say there is no immediate threat to the general public. 

