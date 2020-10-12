1 man injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich (WOOD)—The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to investigate a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Dutch Settlement Rd and East St in Penn Township Saturday evening.

When deputies arrived on scene around 10 p.m. no victim was found, but a 911 caller said they saw someone walk up a driveway and into the woods near Marcellus Hwy in an unknown direction.

A Cass County K9 unit named “Faust” was called to the scene and located the injured person in a ditch about a quarter mile from the crash site with an a serious head injury.

The injured person was identified as 28-year-old Marcellus, Michigan resident Travis Herman. Deputies say Herman lost control of his motorcycle and hit several trees on the side of the road. He was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment after being found by Faust.

Police say Herman was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that speed may have been a factor in the accident. It is unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.