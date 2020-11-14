1 dead, 1 injured in St Joseph County fatal crash

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD)—Michigan State Police responded to a fatal two car crash Friday evening in Florence Township.

Officers were called to a scene around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Dickinson road and Sevison Road where a Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Sevison and failed to stop at a stop sign. The Colorado then hit a GMC Sierra crossing through the intersection.

The driver of the Colorado, Clarence Gordon Bryant of White Pigeon, was pronounced dead when police arrived on scene.

The driver of the Sierra suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sturgis Hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, police say.