1 man dead in Cass County crash

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8 they were called to a fatal car crash Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 6:07 p.m. on Sisters Lake Rd north of Haley Rd in Cass County Friday evening. Initial investigations showed that the driver of a single vehicle, 39-year-old Derrick Hydron of Niles, Michigan, lost control of his car as he drove around the curve on Sisters lake Rd and rolled his vehicle.

Deputies say Hydron succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

This case still remains under investigation at this time. Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this crash. No seatbelt was worn.