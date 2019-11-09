1 man dead after car went into Cass Co. pond

1 dead after vehicle goes into Cass County pond.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and went into a pond in Cass County.

Cass County Sheriff’s reported to a vehicle crash just before 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. The crash occurred on Bellows Road near Idlewild Street where officers found a vehicle in a pond.

Authorities said 28-year-old Chase Miller of Elkhart was driving northbound on Bellows Road when his vehicle left the roadway and went into the water.

Officers pulled the driver from the pond and started CPR until EMS arrived.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, it is believed he was not wearing his seat belt and it is unknown if intoxicating substances were involved.

This crash remains under investigation.