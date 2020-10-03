1 man arrested in Sturgis homicide investigation, police say

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD)—Sturgis police officers say they have arrested a 35-year-old man on homicide charges in connection to a shooting where a man died last Friday evening.

The Sturgis Police and Fire Department responded to a call at 5:37 pm last Friday saying there had been a shooting around the 500 block of N Prospect St.

After arriving on scene, police say they found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Sturgis Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspect is currently being held at St Joseph County Jail.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Sturgis Police Department or St Joseph County Central Dispatch.