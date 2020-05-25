Crash in Van Buren County kills man

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A traffic crash killed a 58-year-old man in Covert Township Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to authorities, officers arrived to the 4100 block of M-140 Highway around 3 p.m. Sunday to find a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country pinned up against a tree. The initial investigation showed the vehicle was traveling southbound on M-140 when it veered across the northbound lane, ran off the road and collided with a tree.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud noise and went outside to discover the van had hit a tree and the driver was unresponsive.

Police said the driver died at the scene. Officers identified him as Ronald Edward Gilliland. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police are waiting on a toxicology report to see if alcohol or another controlled substance contributed to the crash. This incident remains under investigation.