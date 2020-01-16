Closings & Delays
1 killed in wrong-way crash in St. Joseph Co.

Southwest Michigan

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Joseph County Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of US-131 and Riverside Drive in Constantine Township, near the Indiana border.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said a pickup truck turned the wrong way onto northbound US-131 from Riverside Drive, colliding with a semi-truck.

There were three people inside the pickup truck. One of them was killed and two others were taken to the hospital.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

