1 killed in head-on crash in Cass County

The scene of a fatal car crash in Cass County’s Milton Township on April 26, 2021. (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash in Cass County Monday morning, deputies say.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. in Milton Township on US-12 near Beebe Road.

Investigators say Prinscella Outlaw, 48, of Elkhart was driving eastbound on US-12 while Nicholas Reader, 34, of Hillsdale was going westbound. The two cars crashed head-on.

Outlaw died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Reader suffered minor injuries.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.