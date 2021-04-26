1 killed in head-on crash in Cass County

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A person has died after a crash in Cass County Monday morning, deputies say.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. in Milton Township on US-12 near Beebe Road.
Investigators say Prinscella Outlaw, 48, of Elkhart was driving eastbound on US-12 while Nicholas Reader, 34, of Hillsdale was going westbound. The two cars crashed head-on.
Outlaw died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Reader suffered minor injuries.
Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.