1 killed in crash near Allegan-Van Buren county line

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the Allegan-Van Buren county line Sunday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. on Baseline Road near 59th Street in Casco Township. Baseline Road is the boundary between Allegan and Van Buren counties.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said a passersby discovered an overturned vehicle in a wooded area near the side of the road.

The driver of the vehicle was found unresponsive inside vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SHAES.

It appears the vehicle was heading westbound on Baseline Road when it lost control, struck the side of the bridge and became airborne. It landed upside down several hundred feet away, SHAES said.