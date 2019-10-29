1 killed in Benton Township house fire

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Benton Township Police Department say a man was killed in a house fire in Benton Township Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the fire around 5:45 a.m. on Paw Paw Avenue near Madeline Avenue.

When they arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

The Benton Township Fire Department put the fire out when they arrived. When searching the home, they found a 58-year-old man, who was a resident, dead inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of 4 p.m.

The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire.