BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A 32-year-old man is dead after an early Sunday morning shooting in Benton Harbor.

Shortly after midnight, officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were sent to the intersection of Seeley Street and Highland Avenue for a complaint of shots fired in the area.

BHDPS said officers found a man who was hurt, later identified as Murice McKenzie from Benton Harbor. He was taken to a Lakeland hospital where he died.

No suspects are in custody, officer said.

It’s unclear what let to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tipline at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).