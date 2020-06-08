Closings & Delays
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside a mall near Benton Harbor early Sunday morning.

The Benton Township Police Department said shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday authorities responded to a shooting outside the Orchards Mall on Pipestone Road near I-94.

Three men showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. An 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 19-year-old received serious and a 20-year-old had injuries the police department said are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators learned there was a large gathering outside the mall at the time of the shooting. It’s unknown what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call BTPD Detective Bureau at 269.925.1135.

