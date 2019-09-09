1 killed, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was killed and a woman was injured after the motorcycle they were riding tipped over when they tried to avoid hitting a cat, according to police.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Sunday on 17th Street near Broadway in Niles, near the Indiana border.

The Niles Police Department said a man was riding a motorcycle with a 44-year-old female passenger when he tried to avoid hitting a cat that ran across the road in front of him. He lost control, tipping the motorcycle on its side.

The motorcyclist, Kenneth Ray of Niles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a NPD news release.

The passenger was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Police said helmets were not worn during the time of the crash.