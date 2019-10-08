1 injured when box truck rolls near South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck driver was hospitalized Tuesday after a rollover crash north of South Haven.
It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Blue Star Highway near the Black River in South Haven Township.
South Haven Area Emergency Services says a large box truck swerved to avoid another vehicle hauling a trailer that was pulling onto the highway. The box truck the other vehicle’s trailer and tipped onto its side.
Emergency responders had to free the driver from the box truck. He was taken to the hospital; his condition was not known later Tuesday.
The truck’s box was damaged in the crash and its cargo was spilled across the highway.