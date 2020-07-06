1 injured in Cass County motorcycle crash

The scene after a motorcycle crash in Cass County’s Calvin Township on July 5, 2020. (Courtesy: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was injured in a motorcycle crash near Cassopolis, deputies say.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Brownsville Street near Crooked Creek Road in Calvin Township.

Deputies say Michael Bell, 50, was driving west on Brownsville Street when he drove on loose gravel. He lost control of his motorcycle and ended up in a ditch.

Bell was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies say the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Authorities are investigating the crash.